View from the Trundle by josiegilbert
View from the Trundle

The Trundle is the hill next to the Goodwood horse racing circuit. This is the view looking south, over the town of Chichester and towards the English Chanel.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
JackieR ace
So sad no poppies there this year!!! Gorgeous landscape fabulous light
June 18th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Wow! A fabulous landscape. Fav.
June 18th, 2024  
