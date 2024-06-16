Sign up
View from the Trundle
The Trundle is the hill next to the Goodwood horse racing circuit. This is the view looking south, over the town of Chichester and towards the English Chanel.
16th June 2024
Josie Gilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
nature
south
west
sussex
downs
landscapes
chichester
JackieR
So sad no poppies there this year!!! Gorgeous landscape fabulous light
June 18th, 2024
Sue Cooper
Wow! A fabulous landscape. Fav.
June 18th, 2024
