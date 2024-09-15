Sign up
Photo 733
Queen's View
We're on holiday in Scotland again. This is Loch Tummel as seen from The Queen's View, near Pitlochry.
15th September 2024
15th Sep 24
1
1
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
736
photos
71
followers
173
following
201% complete
View this month »
729
730
731
732
733
734
735
736
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
15th September 2024 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
the
,
clouds
,
view
,
scenery
,
scotland
,
landscapes
,
lakes
,
queen's
,
lochs
,
pitlochry
Heather
ace
Wow! A great pov to capture this stunning scenery! Enjoy your holiday, Josie! Fav
September 22nd, 2024
