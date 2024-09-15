Previous
Queen's View by josiegilbert
Queen's View

We're on holiday in Scotland again. This is Loch Tummel as seen from The Queen's View, near Pitlochry.
15th September 2024

Josie Gilbert

After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Wow! A great pov to capture this stunning scenery! Enjoy your holiday, Josie! Fav
September 22nd, 2024  
