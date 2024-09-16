Previous
Perth Bridge by josiegilbert
Perth Bridge

We spent the day in Perth today. First we visited the local museum and then went for a walk along the banks of the River Tay.
Heather ace
A beautiful capture, Josie, with the bridge, the river (especially as viewed through the arches of the bridge), the sky, and the reflections! Fav
