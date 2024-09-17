Previous
Falls of Bruar by josiegilbert
Falls of Bruar

This is only part of the Falls of Bruar, as they continue further up the mountain.
17th September 2024

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Heather ace
A lovely silky capture of the falls! So pretty! Fav
September 22nd, 2024  
