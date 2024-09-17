Sign up
Photo 735
Falls of Bruar
This is only part of the Falls of Bruar, as they continue further up the mountain.
17th September 2024
17th Sep 24
1
1
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
17th September 2024 4:01pm
Tags
falls
,
water
,
of
,
scotland
,
waterfalls
,
bruar
Heather
ace
A lovely silky capture of the falls! So pretty! Fav
September 22nd, 2024
