last morning sunrise by josiegilbert
last morning sunrise

The last day of our holiday at Loch Tummel. This was the view from our bedroom at 7 am, just before we started on our way home.
18th September 2024 18th Sep 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Heather ace
So beautiful! Love the sunrise colours, the reflections, the silhouettes, the low clouds- everything! Fav
September 22nd, 2024  
