Previous
Photo 736
last morning sunrise
The last day of our holiday at Loch Tummel. This was the view from our bedroom at 7 am, just before we started on our way home.
18th September 2024
18th Sep 24
1
1
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
2
1
1
365
Canon EOS M3
18th September 2024 6:13am
Tags
mist
,
scotland
,
loch
,
sunrises
,
lochs
,
tummel
Heather
ace
So beautiful! Love the sunrise colours, the reflections, the silhouettes, the low clouds- everything! Fav
September 22nd, 2024
