Remembrance Poppies by josiegilbert
Photo 740

Remembrance Poppies

The East Preston Yarnbombers have been busy again. They were asked to knit and crochet poppies for Remembrance Sunday and have made over 11,000! Here are some joined as a cascade from the church roof.
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Josie Gilbert

