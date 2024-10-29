Previous
Paul is one of the re-enactors who come to Arundel Castle from time to time. Here he is sitting in the Fitzalan Chapel being a medieval scribe. He chats to visitors and writes their names on slips of paper in a medieval script.
29th October 2024

