beach by josiegilbert
beach

The weather was cold but sunny, so we went for a walk along Littlehampton beach.
21st November 2024

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Susan Wakely
Lovely to see the sunshine.
November 22nd, 2024  
