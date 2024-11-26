Previous
Canada Geese by josiegilbert
Canada Geese

We went to see the flooding in the water meadows at Pulborough. I liked the way these geese were swimming in formation.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Josie Gilbert

After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
