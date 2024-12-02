Previous
Birds at sunset by josiegilbert
Photo 751

Birds at sunset

We arrived at Rustington beach just before the sun set, which is why the wet sand looks so yellow.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Josie Gilbert

After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light.
December 8th, 2024  
