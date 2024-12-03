Previous
Next
Nutcracker man by josiegilbert
Photo 752

Nutcracker man

The East Preston Yarnbombers have created four Nutcracker men in knitting for their Christmas display. It's not obvious from the photo, but this one is about 8 feet tall!
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
That’s some serious knitting.
December 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact