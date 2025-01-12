Previous
snow on the Downs by josiegilbert
snow on the Downs

We don't usually get snow on the coast of Sussex, but this year some has stayed on the Downs. This shot was taken from Worthing Pier, looking towards Brighton.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Agnes ace
Nice
January 15th, 2025  
