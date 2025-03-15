Sign up
Previous
Photo 762
Loch Tummel sunrise
We went on holiday to Scotland again and this is the view from the hotel on our first morning there.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
1
2
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
762
photos
72
followers
170
following
208% complete
View this month »
755
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
15th March 2025 7:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
trees
,
scotland
,
loch
,
lakes
,
sunrises
,
lochs
,
tummel
Jackie Snider
Nice moody vibe!
March 21st, 2025
