Photo 763
snow at Glenshee
It was raining when we arrived at the Glenshee Ski Resort, but half an hour (and a coffee) later, the sky started to clear and we could see fresh snow on the mountain tops.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
16th March 2025 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
resorts
,
scotland
,
ski
,
glenshee
