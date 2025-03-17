Previous
Blair Castle by josiegilbert
Blair Castle

We spent the morning at Blair Castle, which is the ancestral home of the Dukes of Atholl. He is the only person in the country who is allowed to have his own private army, a privilege which was granted to him by Queen Victoria.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
