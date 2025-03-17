Sign up
Previous
Photo 764
Blair Castle
We spent the morning at Blair Castle, which is the ancestral home of the Dukes of Atholl. He is the only person in the country who is allowed to have his own private army, a privilege which was granted to him by Queen Victoria.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
0
1
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
17th March 2025 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
castle
,
scotland
,
castles
,
blair
