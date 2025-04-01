Previous
cherry blossom and castle by josiegilbert
cherry blossom and castle

Arundel Castle opened for the 2025 season today. Some of the old bushes have been removed and this is now the view of the castle through the cherry trees.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
