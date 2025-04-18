Previous
Next
Tulipa acuminata by josiegilbert
Photo 769

Tulipa acuminata

This is a species tulip called Tulipa acuminata or the horned tulip and it's now my favourite!
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
211% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact