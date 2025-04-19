Sign up
Photo 770
Red, white and blue
I thought the planting was very patriotic here- red tulips, white cherry blossom and blue camassias.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
0
0
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
771
photos
72
followers
172
following
Views
2
365
NEX-5
19th April 2025 10:12am
white
,
red
,
blue
,
flowers
,
spring
,
tulips
,
castle
,
blossom
,
cherry
,
arundel
,
camassias
