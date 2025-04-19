Previous
Red, white and blue by josiegilbert
Photo 770

Red, white and blue

I thought the planting was very patriotic here- red tulips, white cherry blossom and blue camassias.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Josie Gilbert

