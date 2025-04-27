Previous
Binsted parish church

This is St. Mary's Church in Binsted, West Sussex, which dates back to the 12th century. It is small and quite plain, but very beautiful.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
JackieR ace
Isn't that a lovely quaint place. Is it as plain inside???
April 30th, 2025  
