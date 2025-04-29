Sign up
Photo 774
light and shade
I liked the way the sunlight filtered through the trees and caught these tulips.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
1
0
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
775
photos
72
followers
173
following
768
769
770
771
772
773
774
775
Tags
sunlight
,
flowers
,
spring
,
tulips
,
shade
JackieR
ace
Beautiful beautiful beautiful!
April 30th, 2025
