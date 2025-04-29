Previous
light and shade by josiegilbert
Photo 774

light and shade

I liked the way the sunlight filtered through the trees and caught these tulips.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
JackieR
Beautiful beautiful beautiful!
April 30th, 2025  
