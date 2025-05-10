Sign up
Photo 780
VE Day knitting
This is part of a knitting display on the green in Angmering. Apart from the flags, I'm not sure what the connection is to VE Day though!
10th May 2025
10th May 25
0
0
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
toys
,
knitting
,
craft
