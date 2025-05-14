Previous
little egret by josiegilbert
Photo 782

little egret

This little egret was fishing along the edge of a local pond.
14th May 2025

Josie Gilbert

josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
