Photo 783
Yvonne's wisteria
My friend Yvonne, was worried that her gardener had pruned her wisteria incorrectly and that it wouldn't flower this year. It has actually been covered in bloom.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
784
photos
71
followers
173
following
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
0
365
Canon EOS M3
15th May 2025 11:00am
nature
,
green
,
spring
,
gardens
,
wisteria
