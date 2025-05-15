Previous
Yvonne's wisteria by josiegilbert
Yvonne's wisteria

My friend Yvonne, was worried that her gardener had pruned her wisteria incorrectly and that it wouldn't flower this year. It has actually been covered in bloom.
Josie Gilbert

