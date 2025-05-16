Sign up
Photo 784
Photo 784
coot nest
This coot didn't seem too disturbed by ducks swimming by. If you look closely, you can just see the eggs on top of the nest.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
784
photos
71
followers
173
following
214% complete
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
Views
3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
16th May 2025 3:14pm
Tags
birds
,
eggs
,
spring
,
nests
,
coots
