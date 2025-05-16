Previous
coot nest by josiegilbert
coot nest

This coot didn't seem too disturbed by ducks swimming by. If you look closely, you can just see the eggs on top of the nest.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
