Previous
Next
Graham Thomas by josiegilbert
Photo 785

Graham Thomas

This rose is called Graham Thomas and it was bred by David Austin. It has a lovely fragrance and does flower more than once a year, if I look after it!
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
May 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact