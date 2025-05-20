Previous
Through the archway

I've been trying to find different angles for taking photos of Arundel Castle Gardens. This was taking through one of the beech arches.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Susan Wakely
So nicely framed.
May 25th, 2025  
