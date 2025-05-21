Sign up
Photo 787
Ferns in shade
These ferns were growing in deep shade near a wall, but the sunlight just managed to break through the branches.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
20th May 2025 10:30am
Tags
light
,
shade
,
gardens
,
ferns
Susan Wakely
ace
Catching the light nicely.
May 25th, 2025
