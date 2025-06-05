Previous
rose garden in bloom by josiegilbert
Photo 791

rose garden in bloom

All these roses have been chosen for their scent. Unfortunately I cannot capture it in a photo!
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
June 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very pretty.
June 20th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous
June 20th, 2025  
