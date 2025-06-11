Sign up
Photo 793
herbaceous borrder
One of the herbaceous borders in Arundel Castle Gardens.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
castle
roses
gardens
borders
arundel
Susan Wakely
ace
The mid level blues are shouting “ look at me”
June 13th, 2025
