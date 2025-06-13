Previous
reflections in a door by josiegilbert
Photo 794

reflections in a door

This doors leads into the restaurant at the end of Worthing Pier. I liked the way it reflects back towards the shore and the Ferris wheel that has been installed for the summer.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Josie Gilbert

After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections.
June 13th, 2025  
