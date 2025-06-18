Previous
Corpus Christi carpet by josiegilbert
Photo 796

Corpus Christi carpet

This year's Corpus Christi carpet of flowers down the nave of Arundel Cathedral. It says it is to celebrate an jubilee, but I don't know which one!
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Lesley Aldridge ace
Oh wow! Wish I was there to see it in person.
June 20th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Amazing! But I do wonder which jubilee too.
I looked here’s what I found…
The Corpus Christi jubilee refers to the celebration of the feast of Corpus Christi, which commemorates the Eucharist, and the Jubilee Year 2025, proclaimed by Pope Francis as a "Year of Hope". The Corpus Christi feast emphasizes the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist. The Jubilee Year 2025, which began on December 24, 2024, and ends on January 6, 2026, is a time for spiritual renewal and pilgrimage. In the Diocese of Corpus Christi, the jubilee year was officially opened on December 29, 2024, and includes designated pilgrimage churches for the faithful to participate in
June 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
They have been busy since I visited last week.
June 20th, 2025  
