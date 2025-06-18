Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 796
Corpus Christi carpet
This year's Corpus Christi carpet of flowers down the nave of Arundel Cathedral. It says it is to celebrate an jubilee, but I don't know which one!
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
797
photos
70
followers
173
following
218% complete
View this month »
790
791
792
793
794
795
796
797
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NEX-5
Taken
19th June 2025 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
flowers
,
arundel
,
corpus
,
cathedrals
,
christi
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Oh wow! Wish I was there to see it in person.
June 20th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Amazing! But I do wonder which jubilee too.
I looked here’s what I found…
The Corpus Christi jubilee refers to the celebration of the feast of Corpus Christi, which commemorates the Eucharist, and the Jubilee Year 2025, proclaimed by Pope Francis as a "Year of Hope". The Corpus Christi feast emphasizes the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist. The Jubilee Year 2025, which began on December 24, 2024, and ends on January 6, 2026, is a time for spiritual renewal and pilgrimage. In the Diocese of Corpus Christi, the jubilee year was officially opened on December 29, 2024, and includes designated pilgrimage churches for the faithful to participate in
June 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
They have been busy since I visited last week.
June 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I looked here’s what I found…
The Corpus Christi jubilee refers to the celebration of the feast of Corpus Christi, which commemorates the Eucharist, and the Jubilee Year 2025, proclaimed by Pope Francis as a "Year of Hope". The Corpus Christi feast emphasizes the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist. The Jubilee Year 2025, which began on December 24, 2024, and ends on January 6, 2026, is a time for spiritual renewal and pilgrimage. In the Diocese of Corpus Christi, the jubilee year was officially opened on December 29, 2024, and includes designated pilgrimage churches for the faithful to participate in