Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 797
Corpus Christi 2025
One of the flower arrangements and part of the vestment display in Arundel Cathedral, to celebrate Corpus Christi.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
797
photos
70
followers
173
following
218% complete
View this month »
790
791
792
793
794
795
796
797
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NEX-5
Taken
19th June 2025 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
flowers
,
arundel
,
corpus
,
christi
,
vestments
Dorothy
ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice.
June 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close