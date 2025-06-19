Previous
Corpus Christi 2025 by josiegilbert
Photo 797

Corpus Christi 2025

One of the flower arrangements and part of the vestment display in Arundel Cathedral, to celebrate Corpus Christi.
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Dorothy

Lovely
Lovely
June 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely

Very nice.
Very nice.
June 20th, 2025  
