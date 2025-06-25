Previous
Rampion Wind Farm by josiegilbert
Rampion Wind Farm

The Rampion Wind Farm is a large group of wind turbines just off the West Sussex coast. If the weather is overcast, it disappears completely, but in late evening sun it shows up!
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
JackieR ace
Went on a boat trip last year with @4rky out to the Rampion wind farm, highly recommend it if you've the time!
July 4th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Caught the light on them perfectly
July 4th, 2025  
