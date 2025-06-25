Sign up
Photo 800
Rampion Wind Farm
The Rampion Wind Farm is a large group of wind turbines just off the West Sussex coast. If the weather is overcast, it disappears completely, but in late evening sun it shows up!
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
2
0
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
801
photos
67
followers
171
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
25th June 2025 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
farm
,
wind
,
west
,
sussex
,
turbines
,
seascapes
,
coasts
,
rampion
JackieR
ace
Went on a boat trip last year with
@4rky
out to the Rampion wind farm, highly recommend it if you've the time!
July 4th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Caught the light on them perfectly
July 4th, 2025
