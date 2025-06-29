Previous
seagulls in the shade by josiegilbert
Photo 801

seagulls in the shade

The seagulls have nested on our roof again this year. When the sun is too hot, the chicks hide in the shade of this tree.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact