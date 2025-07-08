Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 803
Amazing Grey
This poppy is called Amazing Grey. When the flowers come out, they are purple and then they fade to a greyish lilac.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
806
photos
67
followers
170
following
220% complete
View this month »
799
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
8th July 2025 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
summer
,
poppies
,
lilac
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful
July 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close