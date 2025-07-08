Previous
Next
Amazing Grey by josiegilbert
Photo 803

Amazing Grey

This poppy is called Amazing Grey. When the flowers come out, they are purple and then they fade to a greyish lilac.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful
July 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact