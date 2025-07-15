Previous
Bat flower by josiegilbert
Photo 804

Bat flower

The bat flower (Tacca integrifolia) has come out in the greenhouse at Arundel Castle. Unfortunately the white petals don't show up very well against the glass.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Josie Gilbert

