Photo 805
pale rose
A close up shot of a pale pink rose.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
1
1
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
806
photos
67
followers
170
following
799
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
16th July 2025 10:26am
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
rose
,
summer
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fav!
July 18th, 2025
