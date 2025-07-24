Previous
wild plums by josiegilbert
Photo 808

wild plums

The wild plum trees are covered in fruit this year. They are only small - about the size of an olive - but they are delicious. We picked 4 1/2 pounds in 15 minutes, so I will be making jam soon.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Josie Gilbert

After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
JackieR ace
I made mimosa plum jam it's delicious!!!
July 25th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Yes, I've seen lots near where I live too
July 25th, 2025  
