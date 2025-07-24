Sign up
Photo 808
wild plums
The wild plum trees are covered in fruit this year. They are only small - about the size of an olive - but they are delicious. We picked 4 1/2 pounds in 15 minutes, so I will be making jam soon.
Tags
yellow
,
fruit
,
summer
,
wild
,
plums
JackieR
ace
I made mimosa plum jam it's delicious!!!
July 25th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Yes, I've seen lots near where I live too
July 25th, 2025
