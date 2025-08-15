Previous
Agapanthus Fireworks by josiegilbert
Photo 815

Agapanthus Fireworks

I recently bought this agapanthus from a local garden centre. It is called Agapanthus Fireworks and has lovely blue streaks on the back of the flowers.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact