Long Furlong

This valley is known as Long Furlong and we usually only see it from the road that runs along the bottom of the valley. The corn fields have been harvested, leaving only yellowy stripes.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Judith Johnson ace
It's a beautiful shot. I like your change of employment, it sounds more relaxing!
August 22nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful patchwork countryside capture!
August 22nd, 2025  
