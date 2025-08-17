Sign up
Previous
Photo 817
Long Furlong
This valley is known as Long Furlong and we usually only see it from the road that runs along the bottom of the valley. The corn fields have been harvested, leaving only yellowy stripes.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
17th August 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
long
,
west
,
sussex
,
landscapes
,
cornfields
,
furlong
,
harvests
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a beautiful shot. I like your change of employment, it sounds more relaxing!
August 22nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful patchwork countryside capture!
August 22nd, 2025
