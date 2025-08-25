Previous
Next
Medieval firearms by josiegilbert
Photo 818

Medieval firearms

We have re-enactors at Arundel Castle again this weekend. Here some members of the Order of St. Barbara are demonstrating medieval firearms.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact