yellow flowers by josiegilbert
Photo 819

yellow flowers

I don't know what these flowers are, but I liked the way the petals had fallen and gathered on this rock.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Judith Johnson ace
So pretty, lovely capture
August 31st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Pretty yellow confetti.
August 31st, 2025  
