Previous
Next
The Trundle by josiegilbert
Photo 820

The Trundle

The South Downs are the hills that run behind the village where I live. This particular one is known as The Trundle. I liked the dramatic sky and luckily we weren't in the open when the rain started.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great place to trundle.
August 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact