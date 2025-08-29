Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 820
The Trundle
The South Downs are the hills that run behind the village where I live. This particular one is known as The Trundle. I liked the dramatic sky and luckily we weren't in the open when the rain started.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
821
photos
71
followers
174
following
224% complete
View this month »
814
815
816
817
818
819
820
821
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
29th August 2025 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
clouds
,
south
,
hills
,
skies
,
west
,
sussex
,
downs
,
fields
,
trundle
Susan Wakely
ace
A great place to trundle.
August 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close