Previous
Photo 821
The South Downs
Another shot of the South Downs, this time near the village of Burpham in West Sussex.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
2
1
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
31st August 2025 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
clouds
,
south
,
hills
,
skies
,
west
,
sussex
,
downs
,
fields
,
burpham
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely rural scene.
August 31st, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love the use of foreground
August 31st, 2025
