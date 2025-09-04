Sign up
Photo 822
Seagulls on East Beach Cafe
East Beach Cafe in Littlehampton is in a metal structure that won a design award, but is known locally as "The Rust Bucket." The seagulls like it for someone to have a rest.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
0
0
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
823
photos
71
followers
174
following
225% complete
View this month »
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
5th September 2025 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
seagulls
,
littlehampton
