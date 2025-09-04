Previous
Next
Seagulls on East Beach Cafe by josiegilbert
Photo 822

Seagulls on East Beach Cafe

East Beach Cafe in Littlehampton is in a metal structure that won a design award, but is known locally as "The Rust Bucket." The seagulls like it for someone to have a rest.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact