Doorway, St. Mary the Virgin by josiegilbert
Photo 823

Doorway, St. Mary the Virgin

This is part of the Church of St. Mary the Virgin at Climping near Littlehampton. Construction started in 1230 and it is quite large for a parish church. I liked this unusual doorway.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Josie Gilbert

After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
