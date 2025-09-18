Previous
Next
chillies by josiegilbert
Photo 824

chillies

The gardeners at Arundel Castle have been growing chillies in one of the greenhouses. Now that they are ripe, they have used some to decorate the windows.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Josie Gilbert

ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact