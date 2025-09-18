Sign up
Photo 824
chillies
The gardeners at Arundel Castle have been growing chillies in one of the greenhouses. Now that they are ripe, they have used some to decorate the windows.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
0
0
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
826
photos
71
followers
174
following
226% complete
Album
365
Tags
vegetables
,
chillies
,
greenhouses
