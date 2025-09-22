Previous
MG by josiegilbert
MG

The local MG owners' club put on a display at Arundel Castle today. This was the oldest one in the group.
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
