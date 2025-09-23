Previous
pigeon in a fountain by josiegilbert
I only had one chance to photograph this pigeon, as it spotted me and then flew off.
Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Susan Wakely
Nice looking fountain.
September 23rd, 2025  
