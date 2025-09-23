Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 827
pigeon in a fountain
I only had one chance to photograph this pigeon, as it spotted me and then flew off.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
827
photos
71
followers
175
following
226% complete
View this month »
820
821
822
823
824
825
826
827
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
23rd September 2025 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
fountains
,
pigeons
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice looking fountain.
September 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close