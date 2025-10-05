Previous
Llandudno Pier by josiegilbert
Photo 829

Llandudno Pier

The wind had dropped by this morning, so the pier was open. It was still very overcast but at least the rain held off.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
